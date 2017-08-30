Kells A are top dogs in the Cumberland League!
Kells A have taken the title in the Cumberland League, and this Saturday’s Top Four play-off fixtures have been confirmed, following last night’s last result of the regular league season.
The Whitehaven outfit sealed pole position with a 42-10 success in the head-to-head clash at Cockermouth, and the sides will meet again at the weekend, with Aspatria hosting Egremont Rangers A in the other Top-Four semi-final.
The Top-Four semi-finals in the county-wide Cumbria Men’s League have also been ratified after Wath Brow Hornets A’s 40-30 success over Seaton Rangers, who needed to win to secure a place in the play-offs.
Hensingham, who had already clinched the championship, are at home to Walney Central, while Distington entertain Ellenborough Rangers.
Results
Tuesday 29 August 2017
CUMBRIA LEAGUE: Wath Brow Hornets A 40 Seaton Rangers 30.
IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE: Cockermouth 10 Kells 42.
Fixtures
Saturday 2 September 2017
CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE
TOP FOUR PLAY-OFFS: Hensingham v Walney Central; Distington v Ellenborough Rangers.
IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE
TOP-FOUR PLAY-OFFS: Kells A v Cockermouth Titans; Aspatria Hornets v Egremont Rangers A.
