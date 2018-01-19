Kelly considering NRL return

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC halfback Albert Kelly says he may return to Australia in 2019.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with the Challenge Cup winners at the end of the season and he believes he has “unfinished business” in the NRL.

Kelly is entering his fourth season in England and his second with the Black and Whites, and is desperate to help Hull make a Grand Final.

But the former Gold Coast Titans and Hull KR star revealed he has spent a substantial amount of time weighing up the pros and cons of a return Down Under.

“In the back of my mind I know that I’m going to have to make a tough decision on whether I stay or end up going home,” he said.

“It’s kind of daunting with that sitting in the back of your head. It could weigh me down, but I don’t want it to affect my game or preparation going into the season.

“I’ll set up a plan and write it down on paper just to say I have a plan in place.

“I’ve been playing different scenarios in my mind on whether I stay or if I go. It’s been running through my head.

“When you think about it, four years is a long time. I get reminded about that by my family, who are asking when I’m coming home all the time.

“But I don’t think it will be in the back of my mind going into the season. I’ve got a plan in place to get the best footy out of me again this year, and if I can execute that plan as well as I did last year, the decision will get made for me.”

Kelly’s comments will cause concern among the club’s supporters, who have taken to the Macksville, New South Wales-born star ever since he arrived from arch-rivals Rovers.

That affection is not one way, either. Kelly said that it was a tribute to how much he’s enjoyed his time at the club that the decision to stay or go is proving so difficult.

“It is a testament to the club and the players here,” he said.

“Everyone here has been fantastic. I’m enjoying footy and my life here.

“The only thing I don’t enjoy is the weather, which is just too cold. But the coaching staff have been fantastic. They’ve got me in a good spot and I enjoy being at such a great club around such great people.

“I don’t think I’ve enjoyed my football so much for a long time, and I’m looking forward to it this year. I’m excited to see what we can do.”