Kelly granted compassionate leave by Hull

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 2, 2017 12:41

Albert Kelly has returned to Australia after being granted compassionate leave by Hull FC.

The halfback flew home to be with his family after featuring in the club’s draw with Warrington.

In a short statement, Hull said that Kelly will return home next weekend, but is unlikely to feature in their game with Salford Red Devils.

Kelly, 26, was suspended by Hull Kingston Rovers last season after returning home later than scheduled after his former club had also granted him compassionate leave.

