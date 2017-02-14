Kelly handed suspension by the RFL
Albert Kelly will serve a one-match suspension after being charged by the RFL for a Grade B high tackle in Hull’s Super League victory over Wakefield.
The halfback was charged following a tackle on Matty Ashurst, that resulted in the Wakefield forward being removed from the field in Hull’s 12-8 victory over Trinity.
Hull invoked Kelly's early guilty plea, meaning he will miss their match with Catalans Dragons next week.