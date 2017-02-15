Kevin Brown to make Warrington debut in World Club Series

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England half-back Kevin Brown is set to hand Warrington a timely boost by returning from injury in time to make his debut for the Wolves this Saturday against Brisbane in the World Club Series.

The former Widnes captain missed the Wolves’ pre-season friendlies and last Saturday’s opening Betfred Super League match against Catalans Dragons with a hamstring injury but is set to face Bennett’s Brisbane Broncos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“We are more than likely to give him a crack,” said Warrington coach Tony Smith. “We could do with him at the moment. We want to get him into the way of things and get our campaign going.”

Warrington will be without centre Toby King, who pulled a hamstring in the 20-12 defeat by the Dragons in Perpignan, joining older brother George on the sidelines, along with long-term injury victims Chris Hill, second rower Ben Currie and full-back Stefan Ratchford.

Former Wigan prop Dom Crosby will need to pass a head test after being concussed against Catalans while long-serving forward Ben Westwood is available after recovering from a pectoral injury.