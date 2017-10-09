Kevin Brown a shock-call up for England

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kevin Brown is the shock inclusion in England’s World Cup squad.

The 33-year-old is one of four halfbacks selected by Wayne Bennett, along with Luke Gale, Gareth Widdop and George Williams.

He is one of four Warrington players selected for the tournament, alongside Ben Currie, Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford.

Bennett’s 24-man squad features just two recognised wingers in Ryan Hall and Jermaine McGillvary, while only two Castleford players have been selected, with Gale joined by Mike McMeeken.

Paul McShane is perhaps the notable exclusion among the Tigers ranks, with St Helens pivot James Roby preferred to the Castleford hooker.

35-year-old Australian Chris Heighington has retained his place in the squad after playing in the mid-season test against Samoa, meaning the likes of Hull FC’s Liam Watts and George Burgess have not made the cut.

Other notable exclusions include Wigan’s Sam Tomkins, Super League’s leading scorer Greg Eden and Castleford team-mate Michael Shenton. Challenge Cup finalists Hull FC only have one player in the squad in Scott Taylor, with fullback Jamie Shaul missing out despite the absence of Zak Hardaker.

England’s World Cup squad: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Kevin Brown (Warrington Wolves), Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers), James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Heighington (Cronulla Sharks), Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers), Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors), Mark Percival (St Helens), James Roby (St Helens), Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves), James Roby (St Helens), Scott Taylor (Hull FC), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), George Williams (Wigan Warriors)