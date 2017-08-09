Kevin Naiqama laughs off Super League rumours for 2018

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wests Tigers centre Kevin Naiqama has laughed off any speculation linking him with a move to Super League in 2018.

Naiqama had been rumoured to be in discussions with several top-flight clubs including Salford and Warrington in regards to a move to the UK next year.

But, speaking to Fox Sports, Naiqama said that he is only interested in remaining in the NRL next year – and not coming to Super League, saying the rumours were exactly that: rumours.

“I don’t know where all that came from. People were messaging me and I haven’t spoken to any Super League clubs. It blows my mind how something can catch wind,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve still got a couple of years here in the NRL and that my best footy is ahead of me.

“My No.1 goal is to stay here. Whether that’s at the Tigers or somewhere else. I want to be in the NRL and my manager is trying to sort something out.”

Naiqama also said he remains hopeful a deal with a club in the NRL could be sorted sooner, rather than later.

“My management are still talking to a few clubs,” he said. “There’s a chance I could still be here next year. We’re still exploring those options as well.

“Hopefully we’ll get something sorted within the week, if not next week.”