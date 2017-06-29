Key Catalans trio return as Mortimer set for Leigh debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Steve McNamara has been handed a timely boost ahead of his first home game in charge of Catalans, with Greg Bird, Krisnan Inu and Justin Horo all set to return from injury.

The trio have been absent for various lengths of time this season but they could all return in their crucial clash with their fellow bottom four outfit Leigh Centurions on Saturday.

Horo has endured the longest layoff having missed over two months of action, while Bird and Inu have both missed the last two matches through injury.

Lambert Belmas and Nabil Djalout drop out of the squad, as does Iain Thornley, who will miss the game after picking up a knock.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mortimer is set to make his Leigh debut after being named in their 19-man squad.

The former Cold Coast and Cronulla playmaker’s arrival was confirmed by the club last week, and he has gone straight into the 19-man squad as the Leythers look to keep their slim hopes of a top eight finish alive.

Mortimer is one of four changes, with Adam Higson and Jamie Acton both returning from suspension while Matty Fleming has also been named in the squad. They’ve replaced Ryan Hampshire, Nick Rawsthorne, James Green and Dayne Weston in the squad.

Centurions: Acton, Brown, Burr, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Higson, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, Maria, Mortimer, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Vea.

Dragons: Aiton, Anderson, Baitieri, Bird, Bousquet, Broughton, Casty, Da Costa, Duport, Garcia, Gigot, Horo, Inu, Margalet, Moa, Myler, Simon, Walsh, Yaha.