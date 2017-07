0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have welcome Kevin Brown and Matty Russell back into their 19-man squad to face Widnes.

The pair have missed the last six weeks of action, with England halfback Brown nursing a foot injury while Russell has endured a knee problem.

But the duo will return on Thursday as the Wolves look to build on their win over Wigan.

They will have to do it without Kurt Gidley and Ben Pomeroy, however, after the pair were ruled out.

Gidley has suffered a calf injury while it’s believed Pomeroy is dealing with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, Widnes have made a number of changes following their defeat to Wakefield.

Tom Armstrong, Ed Chamberlain, Jay Chapelhow, Alex Gerrard, Brad Walker and Danny Walker have all entered the squad.

Range Chase, Chris Bridge, Ryan Ince, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston and Eamon O’Carroll have all been omitted.

Wolves: Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Dwyer, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Smith.

Vikings: Armstrong, Brand, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Jay Chapelhow, Dudson, Gerrard, Johnstone, Manuokafoa, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, B Walker, D Walker, Whitley.