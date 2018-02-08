Key duo return for Wigan ahead of Hull FC clash

Shaun Wane has recalled Sean O’Loughlin and Joe Burgess for Wigan’s game against Hull FC in Wollongong.

The pair missed the Warriors’ victory over Salford last week, with Shaun Wane confirming both were rested ahead of the flight to Australia.

They have now been named in the 19-man squad, replacing Gabe Hamlin and Liam Forsyth.



Wigan squad to face Hull FC: Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.