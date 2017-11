Key figures set for Kiwis recall for Tonga showdown

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Zealand have recalled Jordan Rapana, Kodi Nikorima and Dallen Watene-Zelezniak for their Group B decider against Tonga.

The Kiwis have reverted back to a similar side to the one that defeated Samoa, meaning Jason Nightingale, Peta Hiku and Te Maire Martin are dropped despite contributing eight tries in the victory over Scotland.

Three further changes see Wigan’s Thomas Leuluai replace Elijah Taylor, Simon Mannering return in place of Kenny Bromwich and Isaac Liu come in for Addin Fonua-Blake.

Tonga have made just one change, with Konrad Hurrell replacing Solomone Kata.

NEW ZEALAND

1 Roger TUIVASA-SHECK

2 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

3 Dean WHARE

4 Bradley TAKAIRANGI

5 Jordan RAPANA

6 Kodi NIKORIMA

7 Shaun JOHNSON

8 Martin TAUPAU

9 Thomas LEULIAI

10 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES

11 Simon MANNERING

12 Joseph TAPINE

13 Adam BLAIR (c)

SUBS

14 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA

15 Russell PACKER

16 Isaac LIU

17 Danny LEVI

TONGA

1 William HOPOATE

2 Daniel TUPOU

3 Michael JENNINGS

4 Konrad HURRELL

5 David FUSITU’A

6 Tuimoala LOLOHEA

7 Mafoa’aeata HINGANO

8 Andrew FIFITA

9 Sione KATOA

10 Sio Siua TAUKEIAHO

11 Manu MA’U

12 Sika MANU (c)

13 Jason TAUMALOLO

SUBS

14 Siliva HAVILI

15 Sam MOA

16 Peni TEREPO

17 Ben MURDOCH-MASILA