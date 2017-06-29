Key Hull stars to return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Albert Kelly and Mark Minichiello are set to return to the Hull squad for their top of the table clash with Castleford.

The pair didn’t feature in the club’s victory over Wakefield last week, but Lee Radford has confirmed they are in contention to feature against the table toppers.

“They weren’t injured and it was just a case of squad rotation,” he said.

“Hopefully they’ll be fresh after their week off last week.

“That’s something that I’m hoping to see in their performances tomorrow.”

One man who won’t play against the Tigers is Steve Michaels, who is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

“It will be one to two weeks, but I believe it will be two,” Radford added.

“He’s doing his rehabilitation now and that means when he comes back he’ll be 100%.

“That’s where we need to give credit to the physio staff.”