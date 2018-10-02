Key players return for Saints and Warrington ahead of play-off semi-final

St Helens have named a near full-strength squad ahead of Thursday’s play-off semi-final with Warrington.

Jonny Lomax, Jon Wilkin and Luke Thompson have all been recalled after being rested last week.

Only Alex Walmsley, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, is unavailable to Justin Holbrook, while Matty Smith has not been selected.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Roberts and Kevin Brown have been recalled to the Warrington squad ahead of their trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The halfback pairing missed last week’s victory over Wakefield through injury but have been passed fit to return in the race to make the Grand Final.

Tom Lineham has also been included after returning from suspension, but there is no place for Sitaleki Akauola, who misses out. Luis Johnson and Morgan Smith also make way.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.

Wolves: Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Thompson, Westwood.