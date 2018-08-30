Key returns for Leeds and Hull KR ahead of Qualifiers clash

Leeds have recalled Steve Ward, Matt Parcell, Jack Walker and Jordan Thompson for their game with Hull Kingston Rovers.

The quartet have been unavailable during the club’s two Qualifiers wins over Toulouse and London but are due to return on Saturday.

Justin Carney will make his return for Hull Kingston Rovers after being named in the Robins squad.

The winger hasn’t featured for six weeks due to an ankle injury but could make his return on Saturday.

Maurice Blair is also in contention to return from a two-match ban while Shaun Lunt is expected to feature despite pulling out of the club’s recent win over Toronto.

Rhinos: Golding, T Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Keinhorst, Ferres, Peteru, Walker, L Briscoe, Thompson

Robins: Quinlan, Vaivai, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Tickle, Carney, Tomkins, Hall, Crooks.