Key trio missing for Wigan as Gildart prepares for return

Liam Farrell will miss Wigan’s Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Centurions after being banned for one game.

The England international was charged for Grade B foul and abusive language towards a match official in last week’s defeat to Hull FC and he has used his early guilty plea.

He is one of three key players missing for Wigan’s trip to Leigh Centurions on Thursday, with captain Sean O’Loughlin and Sam Powell missing out through injury.

O’Loughlin, who also missed the defeat to Hull, has a hamstring problem, while Powell is dealing with a concussion.

But Oliver Gildart returns to the 19-man squad after more than two months out with a back injury.

Wigan squad to face Leigh: Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Gabe Fell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams