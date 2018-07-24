Key trio return for Wolves as Taia recalled for Saints

Bryson Goodwin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Ben Westwood have all been recalled to Warrington’s squad ahead of their clash with St Helens on Thursday.

The trio missed last week’s victory over Hull Kingston Rovers but could feature in their anticipated encounter with the league leaders.

Morgan Smith, Pat Moran and Ben Pomeroy have all moved out.

St Helens could welcome back Zeb Taia for the game after he replaced the injured Adam Swift.

Taia missed last week’s victory over Wigan.

St Helens: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Zeb Taia, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba.

Warrington: Sitaleki Akauola, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Ben Westwood.