Kilshaw ‘disgusted’ following Rochdale’s controversial defeat to Batley

Alan Kilshaw blasted the way his side’s dramatic defeat to Batley was officiated after Rochdale surrendered a 24 point lead at Mount Pleasant.

The Hornets held a 36-12 advantage with 21 minutes to play but fell to a 38-36 defeat as Batley raced in five tries in the final quarter.

Rochdale conceded NINETEEN penalties in the game and were left aggrieved by controversial decisions made by Callum Straw, who sin-binned Matty Hadden for holding down and controversially let play resume after an alleged knock-on in the build-up to Batley’s winning try.

Alan Kilshaw was aggrieved by the decision to sin bin Matty Hadden following the incident above.

Dom Brambani appeared to have dropped the ball in the build-up to Batley’s winning try.

Following the game, Kilshaw said: “I’m absolutely disgusted with how it was officiated and it’s happened to us every week.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say because it’s very raw at the minute but I just don’t feel we’re getting a fair crack at it.”

