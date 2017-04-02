Kilshaw excited by Toulouse challenge

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rochdale head coach Alan Kilshaw has revealed his excitement ahead of the Hornets’ first clash with Toulouse since their Promotion Final showdown last year.

The Hornets shocked Toulouse by defeating them in France to secure promotion to the Championship, only for Sylvain Houles’ side to win the Play-Off final and join them in the second tier.

With a fierce rivalry set to be reignited, Kilshaw is hoping his side can get the edge.

“It’s a huge challenge this weekend for us but we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“I think the fact we’ve played Toulouse before gives us a slight advantage. I don’t think they’ve changed too much in how they play and their personnel.

“That doesn’t mean they’re not a good side though, they were a very good side last season and they look to have improved this year.

“They seem to have been the opposite to us, we’ve had good away form and poor home form but they’ve now picked up a couple of away wins and that will definitely give them confidence.”