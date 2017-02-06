Kilshaw: I’ve had worse Mondays!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s fair to say Rochdale head coach Alan Kilshaw is a pretty happy man this morning.

The Hornets sit at the top of the Championship after picking up an emphatic 46-0 victory over Dewsbury Rams in their first game back in the second tier following promotion.

Rochdale blew away the Rams, with their performance earning them the title of League Express’ team of the week.

Kilshaw admitted that there was some apprehension among his squad ahead of his much, but he could not contain his delight at how things turned out.

“You can’t ask for a better start,” Kilshaw said.

“It’s good to see. It’s a supporter owned club, we haven’t got a massive budget but we had a decent crowd yesterday and we entertained. It’s good for the town and to get that feel-good factor around the place.

“There was a lot of nerves around yesterday, it’s a young side with an average age of 23. I could never say I saw that result coming, everything just clicked on the day. Everything went right for us, and hopefully, we have more of those days to come.”

