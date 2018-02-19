Kilshaw pleads with rugby league fans to support cash-strapped Rochdale

Rochdale coach Alan Kilshaw has called on Rugby League fans to come out in force as the cash-strapped club finally open their Championship campaign.

The Hornets will get their season up-and-running at Spotland on Monday against Dewsbury Rams, after their first two league fixtures were postponed due to unplayable fixtures.

While the rearranged fixtures will backlog Rochdale’s fixture list later in the year, the main issue was the loss of revenue from their opening-round fixture with Batley. The Hornets’ final pre-season game was also cancelled and as a result, there has been a lack of revenue for the club during testing financial times.

The Rochdale squad has already had to take a pay-cut due to existing troubles, and with the Hornets still trying to find new investment, Kilshaw has pleaded with supporters from all clubs to show their support.

“With us getting the last friendly off and round one it is important people turn out,” he said.

“Losing the game on a Sunday shouldn’t drop too many hopefully and there are a few offers out there for Super League season ticket holders and kids can come free.

“I think it will be a good game with two good sides there. We like to think we play a good expansive brand of rugby and I hope we can get that support we need. Rochdale is a club rich in history and to see them go down the same route as other clubs would be terrible.”

Kilshaw’s side face Neil Kelly’s Dewsbury, who have won one of their opening two games.

After a turbulent off-season, the Rochdale coach is looking forward to turning his side’s attention back to on-field matters.

“I think with everything that’s gone on the best place is to be on the pitch.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating really and everyone is itching to go. There are some positives, we had a few niggles and with a high turnover of players we’ve done more work on systems and structures, but we want to play now.

“I think we’ll be a bit of an unknown. They won’t be able to do as good a preview on us than we can on them, but they’re a good side that are good at the basics and what they do. It will be difficult.”