King eyes up must-win clash for Warrington at Leeds on Friday

Warrington forward George King admits draws are no good to the Wolves anymore as they look to claw back ground on Super League’s leading pack: making Friday night’s game against Leeds huge for their season.

The Wolves broke into the top eight for the first time this season last weekend, but were only able to draw a thrilling contest against Wigan despite leading late on.

And that, according to King, was not good enough.

He told TotalRL: “I’d say it was a point dropped. It was two teams going nip and tuck and I really enjoyed the occasion, but performance-wise, we were good in patches. We made a lot of errors and while we had a lot of chances, we just have to execute a lot better.

“Where we’re standing in the table, a draw now feels like a loss: we’ve got to be winning. Although it’s nice to get a point, we’ve got to forget about and go all-out for two points against Leeds on Friday night.”

King also shrugged off criticism of this weekend’s ‘second Easter’, with most sides having to play Friday and then again on Bank Holiday Monday.

Instead, he insisted the Wolves are focused on what looks like a huge few days for their top-four hopes.

He said: “We’ve scraped into the eight now, and that’s a little positive, but that’s not good enough for this club. We know we’ve got a tough test against Leeds on Friday, a team with some classy backs and some great forwards and if we’re not on it, we’ll come up short.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but we’re not worrying about it. I’m sure in between Friday and Monday it’ll just be all about recovery and things like that. You get some pundits saying we shouldn’t be doing this to players, but as players, we can’t moan. If you do, you won’t go into the game mentally right.

“It’s a big weekend for us. The competition is really competitive across the board now. I think we’re slowly on the right track now. Nobody is lacking in effort and everyone is giving their all but I’d say we’ve just got to be smarter. If we do, we’ll start getting the two points.

“It’s one of the best places to go, if not the best. Their South Stand is electric and they really get behind their team – I’m sure we’ll have a great away support who’ll get behind us too so it’ll be a brilliant atmosphere.”