Kirmond insists he won’t play in Super League for anyone other than Wakefield

Danny Kirmond admits he’s desperate to secure another year at Wakefield Trinity in 2019 – but says he won’t play for another Super League side if he has to leave the club at the end of this season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and admits his priority is to secure another deal which would likely mean a testimonial for a player who has been with Trinity since 2012.

But he told League Express that even if his contract isn’t renewed, he will play on – but only in the Championship – saying he couldn’t bring himself to play against a club so close to his heart.

“It’s my last year on contract, but I will still be playing next year,” he said.

“I want to stay here, I’ve been here years and I don’t care about playing in Super League for anyone else.

“I wouldn’t play in the top flight for another team. It doesn’t interest me. I feel like part of the club and it wouldn’t interest me playing against Wakefield. It’s a goal of mine to get another year here, because I’d probably be due a testimonial then and that would mean a lot to me.”

Kirmond admits, though, that it will be increasingly difficult to hold down a regular place in the Wakefield side this year such is the strength in depth they possess.

With Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor and Justin Horo all in direct competition with Kirmond, he admits the state of the club now compared when he first signed makes him incredibly proud.

“I’m still very competitive and I want that spot to be my spot every week,” he admitted.

“I’ve been here a long time though, and to be able to take a step back and look at where the club is now from where it was when I first joined is amazing.

“I love this club, it’s ingrained into me now, and I’m really proud to be involved in it. Whether I’m involved in it as a player or not after this year, I’ll always be involved emotionally with this club. It’s great to be able to look now and see young kids who are ready-made for Super League; we’re developing our own and that gives me confidence the future is bright.”

And Kirmond admits he has high hopes for one of one of his back-row rivals in Batchelor.

He said of the youngster: “He’s going to be a great player. He’s really humble and he works so hard, always doing extra bits after training. Justin Horo is showing him new things and if he can pick things up from players like him, you’re going to turn out pretty well.”