Kirmond reveals his pride at the development of Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity captain Danny Kirmond has admitted he is proud to see the club's youngsters begin to make their mark in Chris Chester's first-team – saying the future of the club in the city is bright.

Wakefield Trinity captain Danny Kirmond has admitted he is proud to see the club’s youngsters begin to make their mark in Chris Chester’s first-team – saying the future of the club in the city is bright.

The 31-year-old will spearhead Wakefield’s charge for a second-consecutive season in the top eight when they kick the new Super League season off next month following a magnificent first season for the club under Chester.

Last year saw youngsters such as Max Jowitt and Tom Johnstone break through and establish themselves as top-flight regulars – and with players such as Jordan Crowther and James Batchelor tipped to follow in their footsteps in 2017, Kirmond told TotalRL the development of the club’s youngsters gives him more pride – as well as a sense of pressure – than anything else.

“As captain, I think it’s more exciting to see the young kids here rather than the senior ones if that makes sense,” he said. I’m getting a little bit older and I’ve been here a fair while but for the first time, you can see the youth coming through and you feel proud as well as a bit of pressure.

“I’ve never felt pressure from a young kid before and I guess that’s evolution – but these kids are special. Jordan Crowther is a much better player this year, Tom speaks for himself and James Batchelor has all the hallmarks of someone very special. He’s such a talent.”

Kirmond has also admitted that he believes the club are also starting to build a long-term legacy to ensure when he and the rest of the current squad are gone, the club will have a bright future.

He said: “The goal for this club now is whenever someone important leaves, there are young kids ready to step up and I think we’re doing that.

“This club was devastated financially in recent years so to get back to this point already is incredible. The club is on sound footing with the work Michael (Carter, chairman) has done and the youth development is really benefiting because of it. Rugby League in Wakefield is going in the right direction.”

