Knights land New South Wales ace Pearce

Newcastle Knights have secured the coup of New South Wales halfback Mitchell Pearce on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old has joined the Knights from Sydney Roosters, where he has previously spent his entire career after breaking onto the scene in 2007.

During his time at the Roosters, Pearce made 238 appearances and played for New South Wales 17 times.

“I see a group of guys working hard and on the way up and I want to be part of making this team strong again for the town,” Pearce said.

“I am passionate about helping and leading the young players at the club.

“From the moment I spoke to Nathan (Brown) and Darren (Mooney) about where the club is heading, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and start with the guys on Monday.”