Knights sign Mann

Newcastle Knights have signed utility Kurt Mann after his release from St George Illawarra Dragons.

This move means Mann returns to the club with whom he played u20s Rugby League.

Mann has played 88 times in the NRL for both the Dragons and Melbourne Storm but is excited to be back where it all begun.

“It all began for me in Newy (Newcastle),” said Mann.

“I left Queensland as a young kid and was fortunate enough to play SG Ball and 20s for the Knights.”

“It’s a homecoming of sorts. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get to work.”

“I want to thank the Dragons and its members and fans for all their support over the past three years – it has meant so much to have worn the Red V jumper,” Mann told dragons.com.au.

“I am also very appreciative to the Dragons for allowing me the opportunity to shore up my long-term future in the NRL by agreeing to release me.

“It wasn’t an easy decision as I’ve formed many lifelong friendships over the years I’ve spent at the Dragons, and I wish them all the best in the coming season.”