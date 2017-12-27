Knights take Hull trophy

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A strong display in the second period helped North Hull Knights to a 34-18 win over Brownies Bulldogs in the Hull & District League’s GMB BOCM Cup Final on Boxing Day.

The Knights, who were only 16-14 ahead at the break, eased home with second half tries by Liam Frenneux, Lee Stewart and Chris Armstrong, Jak Tuttle adding the last three of his five goals.

Liam Welham (twice) and Dylan Price crossed in the first half for the victors.

Brownies, meanwhile, missed out despite a brace for Jonny Buttery and touchdowns for Kirk Ledger and Jack Ridsill, one of which Lewis Colrein improved.