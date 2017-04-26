Knights Upset Crocs to Win Jamaica Inter-Collegiate Crown

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

There was a huge upset in the Grand Final of the Jamaican Inter-Collegiate Championship, when four-times champions, Mico University College Crocs were beaten (for the first time in 2017) by the University of Technology at the Alpha Boys Institute.

Dominating throughout and leading 14-0 at the break, UTech triumphed 26-4, with winger Mathew McFarlane and centre Johnnoy Rattray each posting a try double. Ashdane Beckford and Kevin Ferguson also crossed, and skipper Marvin Thompson added their only conversion.

Mico’s only try came in the 74th minute, from loose forward Antonio Baker, and for his tenacious defence throughout, Jermaine Smith was named MVP.

Winning Coach, Ricardo Bramwell credited the victory to hard work and determination.

“We expected a close contest,” he said, “and we figured it would come down to possession, and to being the hungrier team. We needed this victory so we came out attacking, got them on the back foot and kept them there.

“This means everything to the players and school.”