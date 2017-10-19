Kopczak is going nowhere, insists Salford coach Ian Watson

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ian Watson is adamant Craig Kopczak is going nowhere.

The Wales captain has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils, with speculation linking him with a move to Wakefield.

But the Red Devils head coach has categorically denied the prop is leaving the AJ Bell Stadium as he continues to make plans for 2018.

Salford are thought to have fielded interest in the former Huddersfield forward, but the club has no interest in selling him.

Watson also confirmed he is having to play the waiting game on recruitment, although the club has tabled offers to prospective new signings, including one player who will turn out in the upcoming World Cup.

But the coach has confirmed that Salford will not be spending up to the limit of the salary cap.

“We need to be smart with who we recruit,” he said. “We won’t pay the full cap at this stage, but we’ve identified a few targets and we’re waiting to hear back from them now.

“It’s quite slow and frustrating, because I’m obsessed with being prepared. It frustrates you but it’s the game. You don’t want to jump in too early and lack quality; it’s getting the right people at the right time to ensure the club keeps moving in the right direction.”

So far, Salford have lost five senior players ahead of next season.

“But those guys weren’t moved on for financial reasons,” Watson pointed out. “They were moved on to allow us to improve. Those guys have done a good job for us but we want to move in a different direction.

“We let people like Adam Walne and Olsi Krasniqi go because, with no disrespect to them, we lost out in the physical battle against teams like Wigan. We need more physicality more than anything. Obviously Michael (Dobson) was different, but that was his call.

“People are looking at it negatively, but if you look at the players in our group we are strong. Yes, we need to add players and some quality, but we still have a really strong squad. We just need to be smart in how we add to it.”