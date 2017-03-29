Kopczak signs long-term deal with Salford

Kopczak signs long-term deal with Salford

Craig Kopczak has become the latest player to sign a new deal with Salford after committing to a new three-year contract.

The prop forward joined the club last year and impressed in his maiden season with Ian Watson’s side.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Salford have secured his services for the next three years.

Kopczak follows in the footsteps of Gareth O’Brien, Junior Sa’u, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Lama Tasi in extending his stay with the club.

