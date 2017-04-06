Koukash champions Super League salary cap changes

15 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash has praised the changes to the Super League salary cap from next season – adding that he believes clubs can now spend “as much as they like”.

The £1.825m salary cap will be incrementally increased over the next three seasons, reaching a £2.1m finite limit by 2020.

However, it is the changes such as the addition of an extra marquee player, and the exemption of rugby union players from the salary cap which have encouraged Koukash the most, saying it is great for Super League as a whole.

He told Sky Sports: “The decisions that were made yesterday can only be good, not just for Super League but for rugby league in general. All of us can compete with the NRL and rugby union for the best talent around.

“Over the last five or 10 years, we’ve been continually losing our best talent. It only increases a small amount compared to the other allowances we were granted yesterday but theoretically any club can spend as much as they like – they can spend £5million if they want to.

“You’ve got an increase to the cap, you’ve got two marquee players and we could sign as many rugby union players as we wish without them being included in the cap. We can start going there and bring some of their best talent into rugby league, as well as stopping the drain.”

Koukash also believes that the news will attract more investors and more big brands into Super League as a result.

He added: “It’s a fantastic day.

“I’ve always campaigned for such changes, and such changes are going to help myself and everyone else in the league. It won’t make a difference as to who finishes first, second or third, but it will help bring other investors into the sport. It wouldn’t surprise me if you look in a few years and see Newcastle, Coventry and other big brands coming into the league.”