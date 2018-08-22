Koukash says overseas clubs bring ‘nothing to our RL game’ – before Catalans hit back

Former Salford owner Marwan Koukash has insisted on social media that Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Warrington and Catalans ‘will show that overseas club (sic) bring nothing to our RL game’.

Koukash fired out the retort on Twitter on Tuesday night – leading to a number of varied responses from people both in support or standing against his comments.

He also said that the money which is being invested into French clubs like Catalans would be better served being spent on the game’s lower divisions instead.

However, the most noteworthy reply came from Les Dracs themselves, who replied to Koukash.

Koukash initially tweeted:

The Challenge cup on Saturday will show that overseas club bring nothing to our RL game . Money is better invested in the lower divisions instead on clubs that are in France — Marwan Koukash (@drmarwanK) August 21, 2018

Before Catalans replied:

Which side are you on?