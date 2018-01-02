KR captain Lunt addresses supporters’ concerns ahead of new season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers captain Shaun Lunt has reassured fans the club is in good hands ahead of their Super League return.

Robins supporters have expressed their concern at the club’s recruitment ahead of the new season, with many believing the squad is in need of further arrivals.

The search for a halfback is understood to be ongoing although progress appears to be slow.

However, Lunt has insisted that with Tim Sheens steering the ship alongside chairman Neil Hudgell, the club will move forward.

“People are going to worry and I understand why they are worrying,” Lunt told TotalRL.

“They think we’ve got to bring in these world class players and so on. It’s all well and good doing that but if they don’t perform or they get injured you’ve wasted a lot of your salary cap there.

“It’s a calculated risk signing players and sometimes you have to take punts on players, we’ve seen that happen at a lot of clubs over the years.

“All I can say to the fans is don’t worry yourselves. If we get relegated next year, then start worrying, until then, there’s no point fretting about something that hasn’t even started yet.”

Lunt was speaking after being named as League Express’ Championship Player of the Year for 2017.

When asked how he planned to top last year, he said: “Staying in Super League will do me.

“I don’t want to ever go through that in my career. I’m not into making goals of where we’ll finish, I just believe if you work as hard as you can things will come good.”