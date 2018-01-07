KR start pre-season with York victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull KR’s preparations for the season started with a 28-6 win over York City Knights.

Danny Addy scored twice as the Robins raced into a 22-0 half-time lead before making a raft of changes.

Danny McGuire made his first appearance for the club in a 40-minute cameo, as both the Rovers and York celebrated Ben Cockayne’s testimonial.

Liam Salter, Rob Mulhern, Mose Masoe and Addy all scored first-half tries to establish a 22-0 lead.

Both sides made changes at half-time, and to their credit the League 1 outfit competed well in the second-half, matching the Robins six apiece.

Addy scored his second try before Harry Carter scored in the closing moments, with Cockayne kicked the conversion.

KR: Quinlan. Shaw, Salter, Minns, Moss, Marsh, McGuire, Mulhern, Lee, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Clarkson. Subs: Addy, Atkin, Oakes, Walne, Cator, Clavering, Franck, Djalout (trialist), Butler, Harrison, Bardle, Walis, Jubb, Rooks.

YORK: Cockayne, Mazive, Hey, Batchelor, Saxton, Robinson, Delaney, Robinson, Ellis, Horne, Scott, Kelly, Spears. Subs: Carter, Siddons, Porter, Jubb, Dixon Hawksworth, Chilton, Jackson.