Krasniqi to depart Salford

Olsi Krasniqi has decided to leave Salford Red Devils at the end of the season

Krasniqi, the Albanian-born forward, joined Salford in 2015 from London Broncos.

He has become a regular at the AJ Bell Stadium, making 27 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

However, he has confirmed his departure from the club, position on Instagram: “A few weeks ago I made the decision to leave the club. The two-and-a-half years I’ve been here have been the most enjoyable of my career to date which made leaving even harder.

“Thanks to all the fans for making me feel so welcome since the day I got here! And most importantly to all the lads I’ve played alongside, it’s been an absolute pleasure to share the field with some great blokes.”

Ian Watson added: “Olsi has been a great player for us and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed coaching him. You certainly can’t question Olsi’s commitment to the cause – he’s somebody you know will go out there and give 100%, put his body on the line and wear the shirt with pride.

“I, along with everyone at the Salford, would like to wish Olsi all the best for the future.”

He is the latest player whose departure has been confirmed by the club at the end of the season, following Michael Dobson. Adam Walne is also expected to depart to take up a contract with Huddersfield Giants.