Krisnan Inu reveals he turned down other Super League clubs to join Widnes
Krisnan Inu has admitted he turned down “two or three” Super League clubs to join Widnes.
The 30-year-old made a surprise move to the Vikings last week after being granted a release by Catalans.
The New Zealand international is Widnes’ major signing ahead of 2018, and speaking to League Express, he revealed he chose a move to the club over some of their Super League rivals.
When asked about offers available to him, he said: “There were two or three clubs.
“Going through the season watching them last year I was surprised with where they were. I can only see them doing better this year.”
Inu also revealed he is looking forward to seeing a new part of the world after spending the last three years in France.
“The chance to live in England is something I thought I’d never do,” he said.
“That’s not by choice, just growing up in Australia I just never thought I’d live over here but it’s another chapter in my book and that’s awesome, I can’t wait.”
To read the full version of Inu's first interview since joining the club, buy League Express now, available in stores or online at totalrl.com/le.