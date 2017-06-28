Kurt Gidley to retire at the end of the season

548 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves have confirmed that half-back Kurt Gidley will retire at the end of the current season.

Gidley joined Warrington ahead of the 2016 season having been a one-club player at Newcastle Knights in the NRL since 2001 with over 250 appearances. He has since gone on to make 48 appearances – including one at both Wembley and Old Trafford – crossing for 13 tries and kicking 111 goals, totalling 274 points.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Kurt for his contribution both off and on the pitch.

“Kurt has had a stellar career and should be really proud of everything he has achieved in the game. Knowing Kurt’s characteristics, I’m confident he will be a success in whatever new vocation he applies himself too. I’m also aware that Kurt wants to end his career in the right way and will be pulling out all the stops to ensure he goes out in a positive manner.”

“It’s always tough for a player of his calibre to come up with the decision to retire but we are very supportive of Kurt’s decision,” echoed Wolves coach Tony Smith.

“It’s a very personal one. I think he’s a quality person and a quality player. His resume speaks for itself and he’s certainly added to the culture in his time here.

“He gives it his all and has been a real warrior for two clubs. He’s not somebody who’s bounced around from club to club throughout his career, he’s been very loyal to his home club in Newcastle Knights and then loyal to us as well.

“He will continue to give it his all too because that’s kind of person he is. We wish him well in advance of his retirement but he’s got some work left to do and I know he’s looking forward to rolling his sleeves up helping us to get into a better position than we are in at the moment.”