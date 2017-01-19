Lachlan Burr not offered new deal by Bradford

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lachlan Burr has not been offered a deal to remain at Bradford, TotalRL understands.

Burr moved from Australia to join the club from NRL side Gold Coast Titans in the off-season, but it is understood that the new owners of the Bradford club will not offer him a chance to return.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Leigh in recent weeks and is expected to join the Super League club ahead of the new season.

He joins Dane Chisholm in departing the Bulls, after the halfback confirmed he had not been given the opportunity to remain at the club.