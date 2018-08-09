Lachlan Lam deal would be one-year arrangement, father Adrian confirms

Incoming interim Wigan coach Adrian Lam has revealed that the club are in talks about signing his son, Lachlan, for 2019 – but insists any deal would only be a one-year arrangement similar to his own contract with the Warriors.

Lachlan currently plays for NRL side Sydney Roosters but is behind first-choice halves Luke Keary and Cooper Cronk. And with father Adrian heading to Wigan for a solitary season next year before Shaun Edwards takes charge in 2020, he was inevitably asked if his son would follow him to the Untied Kingdom in 2019.

And Lam said: “We’ll know within 10 days about that, but I’m excited about him potentially coming here because he’ll fit this style of football. If you had Lachlan on the left and (George) Williams on the right you become an exciting, explosive team. If it works out it works out, if it doesn’t it doesn’t.”

Lam also insisted there is no chance of Lachlan joining Wigan on a more permanent, longer-term deal to work with Edwards from 2020 – saying he would more than likely return to the Roosters after what would effectively be a loan deal with the Warriors next year.

“He’d be on a similar arrangement to me,” Lam said.

“His role with the Roosters would see him sitting behind Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary for another year; whether it’s more beneficial that he stays in reserve grade or if he comes here and plays a full season in Super League, that’s what the whole negotiation is about.”