Ladbrokes Challenge Cup 2018 first round draw made

The draw for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round took place on Tuesday evening – with a mouthwatering all-London tie being drawn out for the first time in the competition’s history.

Former Hull FC captain and back-to-back winner of the Challenge Cup, Gareth Ellis, conducted the draw alongside current England assistant coach and five-time cup winner, Paul Wellens.

And the iconic duo picked out a London v London affair, as London Chargers were drawn at home against Hammersmith Hills Hoists in the undoubted tie of the round.

Elsewhere, Scottish champions Strathmore Silverbacks will travel to Cumbria to face Millom in the opening round on the road to Wembley, while West Hull will welcome the first Irish side to enter the cup since 1998, Longhorns.

All first-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 27-28.

2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round draw

Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors

Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys

Kells v British Police

Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs

Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields

Lock Lane v Hindley

Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars

London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Royal Air Force v Drighlington

Oulton Raiders v Siddal

Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks

Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill

University of Hull v Hensingham

Orrell St James v Northampton Demons

Royal Navy v Normanton Knights

York Acorn v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley

West Hull v Longhorns RL

East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans

Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets

Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh

British Army v Milford Marlins

Distington v Queens