Ladbrokes Challenge Cup 2018 first round draw made
The draw for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round took place on Tuesday evening – with a mouthwatering all-London tie being drawn out for the first time in the competition’s history.
Former Hull FC captain and back-to-back winner of the Challenge Cup, Gareth Ellis, conducted the draw alongside current England assistant coach and five-time cup winner, Paul Wellens.
And the iconic duo picked out a London v London affair, as London Chargers were drawn at home against Hammersmith Hills Hoists in the undoubted tie of the round.
Elsewhere, Scottish champions Strathmore Silverbacks will travel to Cumbria to face Millom in the opening round on the road to Wembley, while West Hull will welcome the first Irish side to enter the cup since 1998, Longhorns.
All first-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 27-28.
2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round draw
Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors
Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys
Kells v British Police
Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs
Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields
Lock Lane v Hindley
Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars
London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Royal Air Force v Drighlington
Oulton Raiders v Siddal
Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks
Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill
University of Hull v Hensingham
Orrell St James v Northampton Demons
Royal Navy v Normanton Knights
York Acorn v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley
West Hull v Longhorns RL
East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans
Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets
Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh
British Army v Milford Marlins
Distington v Queens