Ladbrokes extend partnership with the RFL

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ladbrokes has agreed a one-year extension to remain as the title sponsor of the Challenge Cup.

The betting company have been the lead sponsor since 2015 and have agreed to continue the partnership moving into 2018.

Rugby Football League Chief Commercial Officer, Roger Draper, said: “I am delighted that Ladbrokes have decided to extend their current partnership and that they recognise the value in being involved with such a prestigious and well-regarded competition.

“The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is rich in heritage and tradition and is known across the world, so to have a brand as successful and recognisable as Ladbrokes commit to extending their support is great news for the sport.

“Ladbrokes have been a fantastic supporter of Rugby League and we are delighted that they are continuing their association with our great sport.”

Ladbrokes Chief Executive, Jim Mullen, commented: “Our decision to sponsor the Challenge Cup was an easy one. We want our name to be associated with prestigious, passionate sporting events and this ticks those boxes, so it was a no brainer when it came to extending our association with the game. We play hard to win and that’s what the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is all about.”