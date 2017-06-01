Lamb season in Cumbria!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The quarter-finals of the EB Lamb Cumberland Amateur Cup took place last night, with Aspatria Hornets, Distington, Ellenborough Rangers and Seaton Rangers going on to the penultimate stage.

The draw for the semi-finals, which will be played on either Tuesday 18 July or Wednesday 19 July, is Distington v Aspatria, and Ellenborough Rangers v Seaton Rangers.

Results

Wednesday 31 May 2017

EB LAMB CUMBERLAND AMATEUR CUP (ROUND ONE): Glasson Rangers 26 Ellenborough Rangers 30; Kells A 4 Distington 26; Flimby 0 Aspatria 24; Seaton Rangers 34 Wath Brow Hornets 16.

Only players who have turned out for professional clubs in any shape or form are eligible for the Cumberland Amateur Cup.