Late drama sees Dragons snatch victory at Rovers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons kept their hopes of securing the final automatic Super League spot in the Qualifiers alive with a dramatic 20-19 win at Hull Kingston Rovers.

Richie Myler crossed to put Catalans ahead with Luke Walsh slotting the conversion before hitting the post with a penalty goal attempt midway through the half.

Walsh’s boot did make it 8-0 shortly after the half-hour mark with Vincent Duport going close to a second try at the end of the half.

Will Oakes responded for KR soon after the restart with Ben Cockayne and George Lawler giving the Robins a 10-point lead going into the final quarter, with Chris Atkin adding a drop goal five minutes later.

However, the Dragons got out of jail as Iain Thornley’s and Brayden Wiliame’s late tries, coupled with Walsh’s conversions, saw them snatch the victory late on, with Atkin missing what would’ve been a match-winning penalty in the dying moments.

KR: 2 Ben Cockayne, 32 Kieran Moss, 4 Liam Salter, 16 Jordan Abdull, 27 Will Oakes, 20 Matthew Marsh, 38 Chris Atkin, 33 Ben Kavanagh, 19 George Lawler, 21 Robbie Mulhern, 14 Graeme Horne, 12 James Greenwood, 10 Chris Clarkson; Subs: 17 Mitchell Clark, 18 Zach Dockar-Clay, 26 Kieran Moran, 30 Joe Cator.

Tries: Oakes, Cockayne, Lawler; Goals: Dockar-Clay 2, Atkin 1.

Catalans: 33 Lewis Tierney, 18 Vincent Duport, 3 Krisnan Inu, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 21 Iain Thornley, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 14 Julian Bousquet, 11 Louis Anderson, 12 Justin Horo, 15 Ben Garcia; Subs: 17 Jason Baitieri, 22 Lucas Albert, 25 Thibaud Margalet, 32 Romain Navarrete.

Tries: Myler, Thornley, Wiliame; Goals: Walsh 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.