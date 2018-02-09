Late goal miss denies Salford

Wakefield secured a second-consecutive victory with a 14-12 win over Salford.

Gareth O’Brien missed a conversion after the hooter to secure the Red Devils a point, having come from 8-0 behind at half-time.

In fact, Ian Watson’s side outscored their hosts two tries to three, but failed to convert any of the tries.

Scott Grix’s converted try and a penalty had handed Trinity an 8-0 lead, but Salford hit back following tries through Rob Lui and Niall Evalds.

Kyle Wood regained the lead for Wakefield, only for Welham to score a try to provide O’Brien with a chance to secure a point.

Sadly for Salford, he couldn’t capitalise.

Wakefield: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone; Miller, Finn; Fifita, Wood, England, Ashurst, Horo, Arona. Subs: Hampshire, Kirmond, Pauli, Huby.

Tries: Grix, Wood

Goals: Finn (3)

Salford: O’Brien; Bibby, Welham, Sau, Evalds; Lui, Littlejohn; Mossop, Wood, Tasi, Jones, Hauraki, McCarthy. Subs: Kopczak, Tomkins, Burgess, Nakubuwai.

Tries: Lui, Evalds, Welham

