Late try the difference as Dragons topple Hull FC

Kurt Mann’s late try consigned Hull FC to defeat against St George Illawarra.

The Black and Whites were ahead at half-time after Albert Kelly’s two-tries handed them a 12-10 lead, with Tim Lafai and Jason Nightingale responding for the Dragons.

Hull continued to impress after the break, with Liam Watts and Jake Connor among the star performer, but it was the Australian side scored twice in five minutes through Nene Macdonald.

But Lee Radford’s side drew level when Watts crashed over, however, late pressure eventually told when Mann scored five minutes from time.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

HULL: Shaul, Faraimo, Connor, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Watts, Hadley, Paea, Manu, Washbrook, Bowden. SUBS: Abdull, Downs, Fash, Green, Lane, Litten, Logan, Matongo, Tuimavave, Turgut.

DRAGONS: Dufty, Garrick, Mann, Lafai, Nightingale, Widdop, Hunt, Graham, McInnes, Vaughan, Leilua, Sims, Ah Mau. SUBS: Latimore, Field, Aiken, Sele, Robson, Nicholls, Lomax, Lawrie, Kerr, Host, Allgood, Macdonald.