Latvian Federation Hosts Coaching Course

The LRLF (Latvian Rugby League Federation) has hosted a Level 1 coaching course in Riga, at which both Vilmars Sokolovs and Aivis Asmanis received the coach educator qualification, and three new coaches qualified.

RLEF coaching manager, Martin Crick was supported in delivering the course by Polska Rugby XIII officials.

“Vilmars and Aivis have been working with our programmes for a while and have improved as good course deliverers,” said Crick. “The key for the LRLF now is to ensure that there is sufficient activity in the country for both Vilmars and Avis, and the two new, highly enthusiastic coaches to work on.”

Lukasz Lucka, a Polska Rugby XIII coach educator who attended the course with compatriot Michal Wójcik, said: “For us, as always, it was a great opportunity to appreciate the experiences of another country. I am sure that everything we have learned here will help us to provide better courses for our Polish candidates.”