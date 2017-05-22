Laurent Frayssinous leaves Catalans

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the departure of head coach Laurent Frayssinous.

Frayssinous had been in charge of the Dragons since the beginning of the 2013 season, taking over from now Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson.

In his first three seasons in charge he guided them to two seventh place finishes and an eight place return.

An impressive recruitment drive ahead of 2016 resulted in Catalans being tipped for a title push, but after an impressive start to the campaign, they faded and ultimately missed out on the play-offs.

The Dragons have failed for consistency this year and a run of five consecutive defeats has seen them dumped out of the Challenge Cup and in the bottom four with nine games of the regular season remaining.

His last game in charge saw the Dragons slump to an 18-10 defeat to Huddersfield, a result that leaves them a point adrift of Warrington in eighth.

The club has confirmed that assistants Jérôme Guisset and Michael Monaghan will be in temporary charge as well as General Manager Alex Chan.

Frayssinous is the second Super League coach to lose his job this year following the departure of Keiron Cunningham from St Helens.