Leading bookmaker PAYS OUT on Luke Gale to be crowned Man of Steel 2017

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leading bookmaker Betway has settled all bets on Luke Gale being crowned the 2017 Steve Prescott Man of Steel with the belief that he will definitely win the award.

Gale, who was hugely influential on Thursday night as the Tigers booked their first ever trip to Old Trafford and the Super League Grand Final, is the overwhelming favourite to win the award for the first time at the expense of team-mate Zak Hardaker and Hull’s Albert Kelly.

And Betway have now settled all bets, leading the online bookmaker to suggest that they are certain the England international will win Super League’s highest individual accolade.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Last night’s clash between Castleford and St Helens was an absolute belter. The players would have been feeling an immense level of pressure on the field, so hats off to Luke Gale who must have had ice running through his veins to slot a golden point drop-goal from over 20 metres out.

“We think Gale’s heroics will have left the engravers starting work on putting his name on this year’s Man of Steel award and have decided to settle all bets on the Tigers man picking up the accolade at the Man of Steel dinner on Tuesday.”

The Tigers are now 4/7 to prevail at Old Trafford, with Leeds and Hull FC, who play in tonight’s second semi-final, available at 10/3 and 7/2 respectively.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum



