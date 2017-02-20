Leading Super League officials disagree on the future of the Super 8s concept

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ian Lenagan and Gary Hetherington, the chairman and chief executive of Wigan and Leeds respectively, have shared contrasting views on the current Super 8s concept.

Discussions about the future of the structure have commenced between the Rugby Football League and clubs as the concept enters its third year.

However, Lenagan and Hetherington have revealed conflicting opinions on the concept in the new edition of League Express.

Wigan chairman Lenagan voiced his discontent at elements of the system, particularly the uncertainty of fixtures following the split of the divisions after 23 rounds.

However, Rhinos chief executive Hetherington defended the structure, telling League Express that he can’t think of a better concept to replace the much-debated Super 8s system.

