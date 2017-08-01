League 1 club has kit stolen by thieves

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Coventry Bears are appealing for information after their kit was stolen by thieves.

The League 1 club are appealing for witnesses after their red and black away strip was snatched from a car close to their Butts Park Arena home.

Thieves stole the kit on Monday evening and the Bears are now appealing for help. The police have been made aware of the incident.

Coventry has asked anyone with information to contact the club on social media or call 07974 517519.

They are currently 14th in League 1 with just two league wins all season.