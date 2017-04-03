League 1 Cup semi-final draw made

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Barrow Raiders will face Oxford for a place in the League 1 Cup Final in Blackpool.

The Raiders, who are unbeaten this season under Paul Crarey, have been put together with the expansion club after both teams advanced to the semi-finals at the weekend.

Barrow defeated Keighley to progress, with Oxford defeating London Skolars.

The other draw features former winners North Wales Crusaders, who will take on Gloucestershire All Golds following their superb victory over Workington.

Both successful teams will book a trip to Blackpool, with the final set to take place at Bloomfield Road ahead of this year’s Summer Bash on May 27.

League 1 Cup semi-final draw:

Barrow Raiders v Oxford

Gloucestershire All Golds v North Wales Crusaders

Ties to be played April 29-30